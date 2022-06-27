Abortions allowed to continue following block on ban

A Louisiana judge has issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the state from enforcing its abortion ban.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A Louisiana judge has issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the state from enforcing its abortion ban.

Pro-choice advocates say this block, making abortions legal, is a reprieve.

State Representative Mandie Landry (D) called this decision a hail mary for women seeking an abortion right now.

“For now it gives us a little bit of breathing room so that we’re able to help the people who were expecting and waiting on care right now,” Landry said.

Louisiana has three abortion clinics across the state in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. All three stopped performing abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday.

Landry went on to say women seeking an abortion now need that help right away.

"They’re getting further and further along, and for many of them going out of state is possibly financially out of the question,” Landry said.

State Senator Sharon Hewitt (R) said the trigger laws are very clear.

“We’re among the most pro-life states in the country," Hewitt said. “The abortion statutes in Louisiana were very clear. We have been passing many many pro-life bills since 2006.”

The suit was filed by Hope Medical Group for Women and Medical Students for Choice against Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Tulane University’s Keith Werhan, who specializes in constitutional law, says the plaintiffs claim the trigger laws are too vague.

He says if the attorney general can convince the court the laws are clear, then this injunction would be a temporary delay.

"We have these different laws with inconsistent provisions," Werhan said. “If the attorney general is able to make that case, then presumably the court would lift the injunction, and allow the statutes to go forward.”