NEW ORLEANS —

A local politician who allegedly bit his ex-wife in a fight and punched a long-time girlfriend in her face is running for the Louisiana State Senate seat he stepped down from in 2017.

For Kim Sport with the Louisiana Commission to Prevent Domestic Violence, she said the thought of former State Senator Troy Brown running for office again was "an outrage."

"I couldn't believe that someone who'd literally been forced to leave the Senate for committing violence against not only is wife but his mistress within a 4-month period would be thinking so soon that he could come back and represent the people of this state,” Sport said.

Brown, a Democrat who served District 2, resigned in February 2017 after pleading no contest to two separate cases of domestic violence.

In one of the cases, Brown's accused of biting his now ex-wife in a fight over a cell phone. In the other case, Brown allegedly punched a long-time girlfriend in the face.

"He managed to get by through a loophole because we didn't have a 'battery of a dating partner' crime. And it wasn't until last year that if you abused someone in the presence of a child then that was a felony,” Sport said.

Now, he recently qualified to run for the seat in the upcoming October election. He'll go up against current District 2 Senator Ed Price, the Democrat who won the election to replace him.

Sen. Price spoke to WWL-TV over the phone.

"I think everybody recognizes the situation for what it is. I think the people need to make that decision. I've represented this district with integrity. I'll continue representing this district with integrity,” Price said.

WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said that Brown's chances at the polls may depend on voters' awareness of his history.

"Interestingly, one of his convictions was expunged very recently within the past week, but I'm sure it will be out there in the public domain for the voters to see if they pay attention to that," said DuBos.

WWL-TV reached out to Brown’s campaign office Tuesday afternoon for an interview but did not hear back.

According to WWL-TV's partners The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, under state law it does not appear Brown would be barred from running. Both of his no-contest pleas were for misdemeanors, not felonies. A felony could ban you from office, the report said.