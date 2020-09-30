Attack ad in judge race will not be allowed to air

In a very ugly campaign an ad targeting a sitting judge was sidelined by a fellow judge.

NEW ORLEANS — A campaign ad targeting Civil Court Chief Judge Chris Bruno cannot air, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The ad in question, produced by the Jennifer Medley campaign, accused Bruno of being a “deadbeat dad” who did not pay child support for 13 years. Bruno and his campaign called the claims lies. They asked for -- and received -- a temporary restraining order blocking it from being aired on Monday Night Football when the New Orleans Saints played the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Judge Freddie Pitcher Jr., who heard the case at Civil Court since Bruno’s colleagues on the bench recused themselves, ruled that ad cannot air. “I’m a judge for 11 years, doing my job, running my docket, and I understand people have the right to run for office,” Bruno said from the witness stand. “But judge, all I’ve got are attack ads, attack, attack attack. … Now we’ve got an ad that’s patently false. I’m reliving this thing. It’s like post traumatic stress disorder.”

The hearing over the 30-second ad lasted six contentious hours with claims of lies and pointed questions.

Joe Bruno, who is representing his brother, came literally face to face with Medley campaign attorney Robert Garrity Jr. when Garrity accused Bruno of getting too close to his client.