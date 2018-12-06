A story in the New Orleans Advocate states that U.S. Senator John Kennedy believes that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards should step down if he is having trouble running the state's finances.



"I just don't think (Edwards) can run the government, and if he can't he needs to step down and let (Lieutenant Governor Billy) Nungesser take a shot," Kennedy said during an interview this week on KPEL NewsTalk radio in Acadiana.

Edwards is getting ready for a third special session as legislators try to fill a nearly $650 million projected deficit for the coming year. Colleges and medical centers have talked about major impacts or closures if the gap is not filled and cuts result.



Kennedy believes the threats of major cuts are 'games.'

"He's doing it to try to put pressure on the Legislature," Kennedy said. "I tell them, 'Look folks, this is just a political game.' It's a joke but it's not a funny one."

Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo fired back, telling The Advocate that Kennedy's remarks were 'absurd.'

"He hasn't passed a single bill since being elected to the Senate, but has an infinite amount of time to do media interviews," Carbo said. "We could similarly ask him to step down for being the most ineffective member of Congress, but that'd be nothing out of the ordinary as he's run for every political office under the sun. You don't see this kind of behavior from other elected officials because they're busy doing their jobs."

Edwards was a surprise winner in the heavily-Republican state and he can expect several challengers from the right in his bid for re-election.

