NEW ORLEANS -- "You're two to three times more likely to be unemployed if you're Trans(gender) than if you're cisgender," Sebastian Rey said.

Sebastian Rey is a community organizer. He knows how difficult it can be to open up about your gender identity.

"I'm a person of Trans experience and I have dealt with employer discrimination my entire life," Rey said.

He says he has personally felt targeted by employers. It is the reason he fights so hard for transgender equality in the workplace.

Rey says Attorney General Jeff Landry's recent move is workplace discrimination.

"This is about putting food on the table and the idea that somebody could fire me and keep me from feeding my family, from keeping my house, to keep me separated from society is harmful on so many levels," Rey said.

Landry, along with 15 other Republican leaders recently signed a Legal Brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Lower court's decision which ruled that a Michigan Funeral Home unlawfully fired a transgender employee because she decided to identify herself as a transgender woman.

Landry's office released a statement to Eyewitness News saying that they joined several states in urging the Supreme Court to "Correct" the lower court's error in explaining the meaning of "Sex."

Landry and the other leaders argue that when Congress enacted the 1964 Civil Rights Act, it was made to prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, and not gender identity.

"We're hoping Webster dictionary "circa 1969" doesn't have a say in this and the judges, I think, ruled appropriately that that was what the interpretation intended," Rey said.

Leaders who are apart of the brief say they hope the Supreme Court reverses this decision. Rey feels if that happens, it'll only hurt men and women who are just trying to live their lives.

In 2016, Landry also challenged Governor John Bel Edward's Executive Order, which protected LGBT people working for the state from discrimination.

