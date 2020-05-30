x
Lawmakers want to widen Louisiana's alcohol delivery options

The House gave final passage to the bill with an 83-13 vote Thursday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for review.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alcohol delivery rules in Louisiana would be eased under legislation that received final passage from state lawmakers. 

The measure by Republican Sen. Bret Allain would give third-party delivery services like UberEats, Waitr and Shipt the ability to deliver beer and wine through contract workers. 

The Advocate reports that when lawmakers legalized alcohol delivery last year, they only allowed businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.

