Anti-'police defunding' bill falls short in Louisiana Senate

Republican congressional candidate and state Rep. Lance Harris couldn’t overcome opposition from his fellow Alexandria legislator, Democratic Sen. Jay Luneau.
Credit: AP
Senators talk as they await final bill debates on the Senate floor on the final day of the special session on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A bid to give Louisiana lawmakers more power to penalize municipalities that too steeply cut their police departments stalled in the Senate during the last minutes of the special session. 

Luneau threatened to hold up the session’s adjournment Friday by continuing to debate rather than allow a final Senate vote on Harris’ bill.

The proposal already had won passage in the House. Rather than drag out the end of the session, supporters of Harris’ bill pulled it from consideration.

