'There was no threat from me' | Councilman Jay Banks says he tried to help Belden Batiste

NEW ORLEANS — Two political figures are disagreeing over an alleged war of words that played out last week.

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, a candidate for U.S. Representative, claims New Orleans city councilman Jay Banks showed up at his house unannounced and threatened him.

Banks firmly denies the accusations saying he was there to help someone in crisis.

Batiste detailed the alleged encounter to a New Orleans police officer while streaming the conversation on Facebook Live.

“I am going to be straight with you because they threatened my life, telling me I am going to come up missing,” Batiste said to the officer during the live stream.

Batiste, who is running to replace Cedric Richmond, told the officer that Banks was angry because he criticized another candidate, State Senator Karen Carter Peterson, during a campaign forum on Tuesday night.

After the encounter with Banks, Batiste filed a petition for protection. In it, Batiste describes the incident as “a bombardment of obscenities and threats against his life,” serious accusations against Banks, who like Batiste, is a member of the BOLD political organization.

“He said BOLD, the mayor, all of us and Cedric Richmond are going to get rid of you and kill you and you’ll never see us again,” Batiste said to the officer in the video.

On Monday night, Banks sat down with WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley to tell his side of the story.

“There was no threat from me, no mention of the mayor, no mention of BOLD, no mention of his election,” Banks said.

Banks said he only went over to Batiste’s house after Batiste made repeated calls to his office. Banks said he was there to help someone he thought was in crisis, adding that the whole encounter only lasted three minutes.

“I asked him what was wrong, what was happening and he was truly very adamant in cursing me but at no point was he ever threatened by me in any way,” Banks said.

The NOPD issued a summons, but Banks welcomed the investigation saying he knows in time this will all be cleared up.

“I don’t have anything to hide. I am very supportive of the process. I don’t want any special treatment,” Banks said. “I feel like I did what any human-being would do with someone who was in distress, you would try to help them.”

Attempts to contact Batiste and Batiste's lawyer were unsuccessful.