BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers won’t try to force business interruption insurance to cover the widespread closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Sen. Rick Ward scrapped the proposal Wednesday as opponents argued it could crater the state’s insurance industry and embroil Louisiana in litigation.

Ward sought to retroactively require insurance companies to pay for coronavirus losses since March 11 for any business that had a policy for business interruptions. Most of those policies have exemptions for such an outbreak.

Ward rewrote the bill because of the opposition. The measure headed to the full Senate simply would require the insurance policies to include a form listing what isn't covered.

