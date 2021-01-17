Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants

Biden will announce legislation his first day in office that provides a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

People briefed on the plans note it would be the biggest move toward granting status to people in the country illegally since Ronald Reagan bestowed amnesty on nearly 3 million people in 1986.