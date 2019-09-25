NEW ORLEANS — The summary of the conversation between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president is only five pages. It is not a full transcript of the 30-minute call on July 25 of this year.

For all the international attention it's getting, political analyst Ron Faucheux says the summary doesn't reveal enough to reach a conclusion on wrongdoing by President Trump.

"I don't think that the evidence as such has been that clear,” Faucheaux said. “You have to see all the information, the actual transcripts not just the summary.”

Faucheux says both parties will use the summary as ammunition for their respective attacks or defense of the president.

Republican Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise says the impeachment inquiry from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is something Democrats have been desperate for since day one.

RELATED: Trump pushes back at the UN on Democrats after Ukraine memo release

"Unfortunately, we've seen this drumbeat towards impeachment from her conference since the day Donald Trump got elected," Scalise said.

On the other side, many Democrats say what the President allegedly has done should concern all Americans.

"The president kept pushing and pushing and pushing the Constitutional envelope. Finally, the president's conduct made an impeachment inquiry unavoidable," said Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

RELATED: Lawmakers, staff to view whistleblower complaint Wednesday

In pushing that message, Faucheux says Democrats run a political risk. He says if there's not enough evidence to support impeachment Democrats may lose credibility.

"The current situation, in terms of partisan polarization and both sides trying to destroy the other side, is in full play and it's only going to get worse,” Faucheux said.

If there's any hope of bipartisanship in the nation's capital, Faucheux says it may have died when this impeachment fight began.