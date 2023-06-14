Mayor Cantrell and aides charged city for South Korea flight upgrades, say they're allowed

NOLA.com reported that Cantrell was joined by her Communications Director, Gregory Joseph, and New Orleans Police Officer Robert Monlyn, her security officer.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s trip to South Korea last month cost taxpayers more than $32,000 and included upgrades for first-class seats that city officials say they do not have to pay out of their own pockets, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Our partners reported that Cantrell was joined by her Communications Director, Gregory Joseph, and New Orleans Police Officer Robert Monlyn, her security officer.

The group flew first class during their domestic flights and business class for overseas flights.

City policy mandates that employees cover the difference between first class and coach seats. Joseph told NOLA.com that he and Monlyn won’t be doing so because the first-class seats were booked by a travel agent as a package with the allowable flights overseas.

“It’s all the same ticket,” Joseph said.

Cantrell's flight cost $10,500, but the event’s host, The New York Times, paid almost half of it. The Times did not reimburse Joseph or Monlyn for their flights, which totaled more than $20,500, according to NOLA.com.