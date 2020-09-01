NEW ORLEANS — Before addressing Iran's missile attack -- before addressing anyone, in fact -- President Donald Trump made a declarative statement during his address to the nation on Wednesday.

"As long as I am president of the united states Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," said Trump.

Following those strong words, the president called for more punishing sanctions for Iran.

His demand was made amidst a mobilization of U.S. troops.

We asked Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy if he knows of any Louisiana troops being called up.

"I can't say that I do, but that's not to say that they won't be. And that's because all our military men and women, are all aware that at any point they could be called up," said Cassidy, R-Louisiana.

Cassidy says the latest call up of 3,000 U.S. troops doesn't seem like a build-up for a big military operation.

"The president is not suggesting there's going to be a large scale call up. He is not saying this is tantamount to an invasion of Iran," said Cassidy.

Many Democrats, who were upset about the surprise nature of the operation to kill Qassem Soleimani, are demanding the administration be more transparent when it comes to the use of military power.

"The time is always right for the United States Congress to have a serious discussion with the American people about when and how we commit men and women into conflict around the world. And it’s well past time that we have that serious discussion," said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado.

The president says Iran appears to be standing down after its missile attack. They are words many hope can ease fears of war.

