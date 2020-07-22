Charles Evers, civil rights figure and history-making politician in Mississippi, dies at age 97

Charles Evers, the older brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi politics, has died in Mississippi. He was 97.

Medgar Evers was a Mississippi NAACP leader who was assassinated outside his Jackson home in 1963. Charles Evers in 1969 became the first Black candidate since Reconstruction to win a mayor's race in any multiracial town in Mississippi. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1971 and for U.S. Senate in 1978, both times as an independent.