Charles Evers, civil rights figure and history-making politician in Mississippi, dies at age 97

Evers was the first Black candidate since Reconstruction to win a mayor's race in any multiracial town in Mississippi when he was elected in 1969
BRANDON, Mississippi —

Charles Evers, the older brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi politics, has died in Mississippi. He was 97.

A coroner says Evers died of “natural causes” Wednesday in Brandon.

Medgar Evers was a Mississippi NAACP leader who was assassinated outside his Jackson home in 1963. Charles Evers in 1969 became the first Black candidate since Reconstruction to win a mayor's race in any multiracial town in Mississippi. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1971 and for U.S. Senate in 1978, both times as an independent.

He was later a Republican but publicly supported Barack Obama for president.

