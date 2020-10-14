City Council will sue La. Secretary of State over limits to absentee ballot drop-off locations

Council planned to add additional drop-off locations for absentee ballots; the Secretary of State said that is not allowed

NEW ORLEANS —

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to sue the Louisiana Secretary of State over his refusal to allow additional drop-off locations for absentee ballots. Councilmembers called Kyle Ardoin’s decision to not allow more locations an act of voter suppression. Ardoin has said state law prohibits him from allowing drop-off locations anywhere other than a registrar’s office.

In Orleans Parish, that limits drop-off locations to City Hall and the Algiers courthouse. The City Council and Orleans Parish Registrar’s Office planned to add locations across the city that would be staffed by the registrar’s employees.

The 2020 election is expected to have record high turnouts in much of the country but this year many more people are making use of absentee ballots and early voting due to COVID fears.