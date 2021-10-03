x
Complaint released alleging AG Jeff Landry's top aide's sexual comments

It alleges Magee made statements on whether women should be assigned to cases based on their appearance.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about health care legislation he's backing in the upcoming session, in Baton Rouge, La. A Louisiana political organization trying to elect more conservative Republicans to the state House and Senate is focusing on two dozen legislative races in this fall's election. The PAC led by Attorney General Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is targeting three incumbent lawmakers for ouster, including GOP Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier Parish. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A harassment complaint filed last year against a top aide to Louisiana's attorney general says the aide used sexual terms or other inappropriate language to describe women he worked with and supervised. 

The complaint against Pat Magee was detailed this week in The Advocate newspaper. 

Magee was temporarily suspended and his pay was docked after the complaint was filed. The complaint was made public after Attorney General Jeff Landry lost an unusual lawsuit he filed against an Advocate reporter who filed a public records request.

