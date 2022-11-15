What Scalise, Kennedy, and Cassidy are doing post-midterms

While Scalise looks to become the majority leader in the house, Kennedy and Cassidy flirt with the idea of running for governor.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise won his second election in as many weeks.

Just 7 days after winning re-election by an overwhelming margin, fellow Republican House members selected the current minority whip to be their next majority leader.

That’s the number two spot in the lower chamber, behind house speaker.

After the vote, Scalise said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves.

“We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana said Scalise becoming house majority leader is another example of how the state’s congressional delegation punches above its weight.

“More power to Steve Scalise,” Cassidy said. “I want my brother in arms from Louisiana to go as high as he can go.”

Senator Cassidy also said he would soon reveal whether he plans to run for governor next year.

Monday, his Senate colleague, John Kennedy announced he is also seriously considering the race.

“I’ve made a decision,” Cassidy said. “I will make that announcement later this week.”

Donald Trump is set to launch a new bid for the White House.

Cassidy stopped just short of saying the former president should stay out of the race.

“Our party has to be about the future. We have to care about that family, not about an individual. If we care about that family, we win. If we look to the past and care about somebody from the past we lose, bottom line”.

Cassidy also said he is disappointed the Republican party was not able to win enough seats to take over the majority in the Senate.

The Democrats will continue to control the upper chamber by the slimmest of margins.