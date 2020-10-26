Conspiracy theories abound as election draws closer

“In terms of the fake media, 225,000+ dead Americans is not a hoax,” said Clancy DuBos, Eyewitness News' political analyst.

NEW ORLEANS — With less than eight days until the election, President Trump continued a busy campaign schedule Monday while also staying busy on Twitter. Through a series of tweets, the President claimed mainstream media is failing to tell the full story about the pandemic.

In one Tweet, Mr. Trump said the number of COVID cases is higher because of increased testing. He ended by saying “corrupt media conspiracy at all-time high. On November 4, topic will totally change.

“Messaging at this point the more panicked it sounds, the more it telegraphs fear. It’s interesting that the President who likes to project himself as a strong man is now projecting fear,” said Eyewitness News political analyst Clancy DuBos.

DuBos says with about a week before Election Day, most voters have decided on their candidate and the Trump tweets are aimed at his base. DuBos says the President’s claims that fake news surrounds the pandemic is a conspiracy itself.

That’s a sobering fact, but it’s not stopping some Americans, including the president, from questioning science and established medical knowledge. And when advice from researchers and doctors can be easily dismissed, it’s not a huge leap to trash the media.

“There is a broad and deep mistrust of the news media. That kind of laid the groundwork for this kind of conspiratorial thinking,” said Charlotte Alter of Time.

“Because of phones and devices, people can seek their own truths. And because of social media and the explosion of all forms of media people can gravitate toward their own little silos, their own echo chambers,” said DuBos.