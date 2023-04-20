Council bans Cantrell, future mayors from staying city apartment overnight

The decision comes months after controversy erupted over Cantrell's use of the city apartment.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council voted on Thursday to ban Mayor LaToya Cantrell and future mayors from using a city owned apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building for overnight stays.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the ordinance prohibits mayors from spending the night at any city property, including the apartment unit. The mayor will still be allowed to use the apartment for official duties and hosting visiting dignitaries.

The newspaper's reports that the ordinance that was passed on Thursday was a watered down version of a proposal by City Council President JP Morrell who sought to ban the use of the unit and put it open for rent.