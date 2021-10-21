Brossett suspends campaign and seeks help after second DWI arrest

Shortly after Thursday’s meeting started, Brossett released a statement saying he’s entering an inpatient rehabilitation center for treatment.

NEW ORLEANS — There was an empty chair where Jared Brossett usually sits on the New Orleans City Council.

“I have a disease. I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self,” Brossett said.”

He added, “Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation.”

The statement comes three days after New Orleans police arrested him for a second DWI in the city in less than two years.

He was also busted for drunk driving in Florida in 2006.

Brossett said he will complete his term as councilman for District D.

But he’s suspending his run for the Division 2 At Large seat.

District C councilmember and fellow at-large candidate Kristin Palmer said she’s “extremely sad to hear that Jared Brossett relapsed.”

She also said the unprecedented cross-endorsement with Brossett still stands.

“We came together because we believe very strongly that New Orleans does not have to go backwards to political families,” Palmer said. “That is what we’re running against.”

She was referring to former State Senator J. P. Morrell, whose mother, and father have both held elected office in the city.

Morrell responded saying, "I'm glad that Jared is seeking the help he needs to recover. It's sad that Kristin would seek to use Jared's personal health crisis for political gain. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jared and his family.”

University administrator Bart Everson is also in the at-large race.

Since Brossett is only suspending his campaign – not withdrawing, his votes still count when voters head to the polls for the November 13 primary.

Also on Thursday, the city council voted to oust Brossett as chairman of the budget committee.

That job now goes to City Council President Helena Moreno.

"I’m just very relieved to hear that he is seeking treatment,” Moreno said. “This is a disease. I’ve had conversations with the council member and very much told him that I am here to help in any way.”

While Brossett is away at rehab, other members of the city council have offered to handle legislation and other matters concerning his district.

Thursday, a DWI charge was filed against Brossett in New Orleans Municipal Court.

His arraignment date is now set for January 12.

Brossett’s full statement:

Today, I am suspending campaign activities, and I am going to enter an inpatient rehabilitation center for treatment. I have a disease. I want to get better. I know that I need help, and I will engage the professional help that I need to be my best self.

I want to thank the many friends, family members, constituents and well-wishers who have reached out to me over the last 72 hours. Your empathy and compassion have made me stronger, and I will heed the good advice I have received and focus on my health. Addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. No one would choose this. For me, my family and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation.