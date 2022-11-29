December Election Amendment Guide

Example video title will go here for this video

We’re breaking the amendments down for you so that you’re in the know when you head to the polls.

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Election Day is Saturday, December 10, and there are three constitutional amendments on the ballot. We’re breaking them all down for you so that you’re in the know when you head to the polls.

Question 1 : Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?

Currently, the Louisiana Constitution requires you to be 18 years old by Election Day, and a Louisiana citizen, in order to cast a ballot. There are some exceptions, like those who have been convicted of a felony. Louisiana Election Code also requires people to attest that they’re U.S. Citizens before they register to vote. In addition, United States Federal Law already says you have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in a federal election.

With all of those rules already in place, some argue that this amendment to the Louisiana Constitution is redundant and unnecessary. Others believe it simply makes the language in the constitution crystal clear.

A vote ‘no’ keeps the current language, which requires voters to be Louisiana citizens.

A vote ‘yes’ clarifies language in the constitution which requires voters to be United States citizens.

Question 2: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?

The Louisiana Civil Service Commission has seven members and oversees the rules for state employees. It also hears appeals on disciplinary issues from state workers and agencies. Members serve six year terms.

Right now, six members of the State Civil Service Commission are nominated by major private universities and then appointed by the governor. The seventh commission member is elected by classified state employees.

This amendment, if passed, would require the Louisiana State Senate to confirm the six commissioners appointed by the governor.

The argument against this is that bringing in the state senate could bring politics into a non-partisan appointment. Others say it’s a good layer of checks and balances.

A vote ‘no’ on this amendment means the governor can continue to appoint six members of the State Civil Service Commission.

A vote ‘yes’ means that the State Senate would have to confirm civil service commission nominees.

__

Question 3: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?

This is similar to question two, which is about the Civil Service Commission.

Currently, the Louisiana State Police Commission is a seven-member board that overhears rules and disciplinary proceedings for State Police officers. They serve six year terms. Six members are appointed by the governor, and one more is chosen by presidents of major universities across Louisiana.

If passed, this amendment would require the six members appointed by the governor to be confirmed by the Louisiana State Senate.

The argument against this is that it brings politics into the appointment of those who regulate the state police. Others say giving state senators the chance to question and vet the appointees provides more public oversight.

A vote ‘no’ keeps things as-is, with the governor making six appointments to the State Police Commission.