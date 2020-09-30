x
'Joke,' 'Un-American,': New Orleans describes the presidential debate in one word

On a white board in City Park, voters wrote down one word about the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former V.P. Joe Biden.

NEW ORLEANS — How would you describe the first presidential debate in one word?

President Donald Trump and former V.P. Joe Biden battled on stage Tuesday night. Both candidates left voters expressing frustration Wednesday. 

On a white board in City Park, we asked people to write down one word to describe the debate.

Here are a few written words: Upsetting, Joke, Insult, Tantrum, Disappointing, Pure Theater, Circus, Embarrassing, Vote, Un-presidential, Un-American, Sad, Crazy and funny.

"I felt like I had to give a 'you can talk when you hold the stick' to two people who want to run our country," one woman said. 

 "I wrote 'I wish the election was today' so we could get all this over with," another woman said. 

"I couldn't stop laughing. It was like two kids going at each other," someone else said. 

"Un-American. if we are supposed to be American in the great American melting pot, why are we so divided?" another person said. 

After about two hours, around 20 people shared their thoughts. While people from both political parties joined in, many opinions aligned when it came to this.

