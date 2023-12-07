Trump headed to Metairie to attend a fundraiser for his presidential re-election campaign

The fundraiser is set for July 25.

METAIRIE, La. — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Metairie in two weeks to attend a re-election campaign fundraiser the Louisiana Republican Party announced this week.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune, the fundraiser will be held July 25 at the home of retired New Orleans businessman Joseph Canizaro.

The fundraiser, hosted by Canizaro and retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger, is asking attendees to donate $23,200 for Trump’s re-election campaign according to the news outlet.