Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in La Governor race

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for Louisiana Governor.

The endorsement came Monday in a video posted to social media.

“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” Trump said in the brief video endorsement.

Landry is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate to be officially endorsed by the Republican Party.

The endorsement is part of a list of GOP supporters supporting Landry for governor including Congressman Mike Johnson, Congressman Clay Higgins, former Congressman Ralph Abraham, businessman Eddie Rispone, businessman Boysie Bollinger, and the Club for Growth as numerous Republican Parish Executive Committees across Louisiana.

This comes after current and term-limited Governor John Bel Edwards announced in March that he is endorsing Democratic candidate Dr. Shawn Wilson in his campaign run for Louisiana governor.

Landry faces a growing list of candidates including State Treasurer John Schroder; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, and State Rep. Richard Nelson.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced they would not be running for Governor.

Other Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney who is running as an independent; Xan John, a businessman; and Jeffery Istre, an oil field worker and U.S. Army veteran, running as an Independent.

The Gubernatorial Primary Election is October 14 and the Gubernatorial General Election is Nov. 18.