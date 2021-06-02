Trump endorses Kennedy reelection bid, but says Cassidy 'went stupid'

Trump’s endorsement comes one day after Kennedy announced that he was launching his re-election campaign as U.S. Senator from Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Former President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) for his upcoming re-election bid, while also taking aim at the state’s other Republican senator.

Trump’s endorsement comes one day after Kennedy announced that he was launching his re-election campaign as U.S. Senator from Louisiana. In his announcement, Kennedy echoed the former president’s campaign slogan.

“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again,” Kennedy wrote.

Trump’s endorsement said Kennedy was “the real deal” who “will never let you down” while also taking a swipe at U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

“Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went ‘stupid,’ John Kennedy is the real deal - a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down,” Trump’s endorsement said.

After the November election, Cassidy acknowledged that President Joe Biden won the election and also joined five other Republican senators to vote to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial. Kennedy voted to acquit Trump and also joined five other GOP senators to challenge Biden’s election win in Arizona.