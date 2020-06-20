x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

politics

Louisiana's presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4.

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. 

That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. 

Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended.

Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: Juneteenth at slave cemetery: loved, though names unknown

RELATED: Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020