Politics

Eddie Rispone drops bid to lead Louisiana GOP

Eddie Rispone sent an email to some members of the party’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, to notify them of his decision.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The businessman who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2019 is ending his bid to unseat the current chairman of Louisiana’s Republican Party. 

Eddie Rispone sent an email to some members of the party’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, to notify them of his decision. He wrote that he has business and personal obligations that don't give him the time necessary to spearhead the initiatives that he thinks are necessary to restructure the state GOP. 

He had been challenging current state Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich, who was elected to the job in 2018. 

The meeting to elect the party’s leadership is scheduled for Jan. 30. 

