Edwards backs state lawmaker to lead Louisiana's Democrats

The current party chair is state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. She announced in July that she wouldn’t seek another four-year term.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has thrown his support to state Rep. Ted James to be the next leader of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

The governor's endorsement Friday gives the lawmaker an edge in the competition.

Members of the party governing body, the Democratic State Central Committee, will vote for a new party leader on Aug. 29.

James is a Baton Rouge lawyer in the House since 2012. He is competing against Lafayette lawyer Katie Bernhardt for the leadership position.

