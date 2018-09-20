BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards hailed news Louisiana will have an estimated $300 million surplus from the last budget year. Edwards says the money comes from better-than-expected income personal and business tax collections.

The Democratic governor said Thursday the surplus is a sign of Louisiana's improving economic conditions, with more people gaining jobs.

Some conservative Republican lawmakers have suggested the excess revenue shows Edwards exaggerated the need for taxes to plug budget gaps.

The governor called that criticism ridiculous, saying Louisiana's income estimates are moving targets and it's better to have a surplus than a deficit.

Under Louisiana's constitution, surplus dollars can only be spent on certain one-time expenses, like debt payments, savings account deposits and construction work. Edwards and lawmakers will decide the spending plan in the 2019 legislative session.

