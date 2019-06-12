BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards told the board overseeing Louisiana's largest university system that he will propose to again raise spending on public college campuses next year. 

Edwards made the pledge Thursday to the University of Louisiana System board. The Democratic governor is trying to steer more dollars to campuses that struggled through nearly a decade of state financing cuts. 

Edwards didn't place a dollar figure on the increase he'll propose to lawmakers in February. But he pledged that he'll keep working to boost funding for higher education across his second, four-year term. 

Edwards budget proposal for next year is due to lawmakers by Feb. 7. Lawmakers will craft a final version of the 2020-21 spending plan in their legislative session that begins in March.

