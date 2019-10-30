NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone will go head-to-head tonight in their only debate before the November runoff election.

Going into the debate, the two gubernatorial candidates are essentially tied in the polls. Look for Gov. Edwards to Louisiana’s economy, Medicaid expansion and teacher pay raises.

“Gov. Edwards need to show that he has done a good job leading Louisiana out of what he calls ‘the ditch’ and that and Four more years of his leadership will keep Louisiana on a good path,” WWLTV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said.

Rispone’s campaign says that the Republican candidate will continue to align himself with President Donald Trump and reiterate his message of being a pro-business leader who can “turn the state around.”

DuBos says Edwards has the benefit of being the incumbent on his resume. Voters know what to expect from him, that’s why Rispone will need to get specific about his plans.

"Eddie Rispone needs to explain to people not only what his vision is, but exactly what his plans are,” DuBos said. “What taxes will he cut? What service will he cut? Because if you cut taxes you have to cut services."

The governor’s campaign says they think Rispone will duck every question thrown his way, but the Rispone campaign responded saying they look forward to drawing a clear contrast between the two candidates.

"If the format allows for them to ask each other questions -- which I hope it does -- it's going to be a show worth watching,” Dubos said.

The debate will air live at 7 p.m., Oct. 20, on WYES.