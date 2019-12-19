BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he'll build his budget proposal for next year off Louisiana income projections blocked by House Republican leaders.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he'll propose another round of K-12 teacher pay raises and boosted spending on colleges and early childhood learning programs.

His budget planning ran into a roadblock when Republican House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry blocked an updated income forecast that would have given Edwards and lawmakers more money to spend.

Henry says it's too soon to increase the projections, citing financial uncertainties. His actions were backed by GOP House Speaker Taylor Barras.

