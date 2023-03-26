Alonzo Knox wins Louisiana 93rd House District seat vacated by now senator Royce Duplessis

Following Saturday’s election, Knox edged out Richardson with 1,718 of the votes to Richardson’s 1,443 votes, a 54% lead over Richardson’s 46% of the votes.

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Knox has been elected to Louisiana’s House of Representatives following Saturday’s run-off election.

Knox, a former marine and owner of Backatown Coffee Parlour in Treme, defeated Sibil “Fox” Richardson for the 93rd District seat which represents much of Orleans Parish including the French Quarter, and parts of Marigny, Treme, and the 7th Ward among other neighborhoods.

The district seat was vacated when Royce Duplessis was elected to the state senate in November. Knox will serve out the rest of Duplessis’ term which ends in January 2024 before continuing his official term.

Following Saturday’s election, Knox edged out Richardson with 1,718 of the votes to Richardson’s 1,443 votes, a 54% lead over Richardson’s 46% of Orleans Parish voters.

Knox fought a hard campaign against Richardson who had the backing of heavy hitters like U.S. Rep. Troy Carter.

Richardson ran on a platform that included prison inmate reform, a cause she adopted after serving nearly four years in prison for her role in a botched bank robbery executed by her husband in 1997.

There were also several other local elections across multiple parishes on Saturday. Those election results can be found here.