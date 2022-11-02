x
Elections

2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #4

Devin Bartolotta has the rundown of all the statewide amendments on the ballot this year.

LOUISIANA, USA —

Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

  • Driver's license 
  • Louisiana Special ID 
  • LA Wallet digital driver's license 
  • Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day:

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct. 

Amendment #4: 

“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”

A yes vote would give the government the ability to waive water charges for customers who lost water because of infrastructure damages that were not caused by the customer. 

A no vote would not give the government this ability to waive water charges.

