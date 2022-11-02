2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #4

Devin Bartolotta has the rundown of all the statewide amendments on the ballot this year.

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”

A yes vote would give the government the ability to waive water charges for customers who lost water because of infrastructure damages that were not caused by the customer.