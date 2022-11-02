2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #4

LOUISIANA, USA —
Voter ID requirements:
Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.
Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:
- Driver's license
- Louisiana Special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver's license
- Military identification card that includes a name and picture
Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What's on the ballot?
The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.
“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”
A yes vote would give the government the ability to waive water charges for customers who lost water because of infrastructure damages that were not caused by the customer.
A no vote would not give the government this ability to waive water charges.