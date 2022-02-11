2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #7

Devin Bartolotta explains each of the eight statewide amendments on the 2022 ballot.

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

Statewide ballot amendments

There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”

A yes vote would remove language from the Louisiana state constitution that allows involuntary servitude as a punishment for crimes.

A no vote would keep these provisions within the state constitution.