2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #7

LOUISIANA, USA —
Voter ID requirements:
Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.
Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:
- Driver's license
- Louisiana Special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver's license
- Military identification card that includes a name and picture
Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What's on the ballot?
The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.
Statewide ballot amendments
There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.
“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”
A yes vote would remove language from the Louisiana state constitution that allows involuntary servitude as a punishment for crimes.
A no vote would keep these provisions within the state constitution.
Many have criticized the language of this amendment, including its original sponsor, Rep. Edmund Jordan of Baton Rouge. Rep. Jordan expressed concerns that the amendment could unintentionally allow slavery.