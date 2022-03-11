2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #8

Devin Bartolotta explains each of the eight statewide amendments on the 2022 ballot.

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:

Driver's license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver's license

Military identification card that includes a name and picture

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

Statewide ballot amendments

There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.

“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”

A yes vote means you support removing the requirement to recertify income for some disabled homeowners each year and allow that group to keep a special property tax level indefinitely.

A no vote means you supporting keeping this requirement for people with total or permanent disabilities to recertify their income each year in order to maintain their status.