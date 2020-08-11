x
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal'

“Seek not to divide, but to unify”
Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is positioning himself to be a leader who, as he puts it, “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. 

Biden gave a victory speech Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, after clinching the presidency with voting results reported earlier in the day. 

Biden said in his prime-time speech that he sought the nation's highest office to make the country respected around the world again and united at home. 

The vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, told supporters that they have ushered in a new day for the nation. 

