President-elect Biden campaigns in Georgia, stresses importance of taking Senate

ATLANTA — President-elect Biden had his own message for voters on Monday when he held a drive-up rally in Atlanta - the capital of a state that could define his first two years in office.

Power and impact were the two things Biden said Georgia voters have right now. They have the power to pick the politicians and shape the impact the federal government will have on all Americans.

"One state can chart the course not just for the next four years, but for the next generation," he said.

As the first Democrat to win the presidency in Georgia in 30 years, Biden said flipping the Senate to an even 50-50 could bring immediate relief such as higher stimulus checks.

"If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people," he said.

Political analysts said the base who motivates their voters to get out the most will win. This election comes at a time when many still question Georgia's election process. Biden took a swipe at the president for continuing to fight the election results.

"The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem," Biden said.

And he accused Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of being blindly loyal to Trump. The Rev. Raphael Warnock also knocked Loeffler for the constant name-calling during the campaign.

"My mother down in Savannah says it's not what they call you," he said. "It's what you respond by and, in a few days, she can call me Senator Warnock."

Jon Ossoff also spoke on the senators.

Calling the senators the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption, says keeping them in their seats would not mean a gridlock in Washington.

"If Mitch McConnell and the Republicans hold onto the Senate, they will try do to Joe and Kamala exactly like they tried to do to Barack Obama," he said.