Cedric Richmond re-elected to Congress, beating 5 opponents

NEW ORLEANS — Cedric Richmond was re-elected to Congress by voters Tuesday, beating out five opponents to secure a sixth term in the House, according to an Eyewitness News analysis of the race.

WWL-TV projects Richmond will hold onto his considerable lead in the vote tallies while his opponents split the opposition vote. Early returns show him with 56% of the vote.

Richmond, D-New Orleans, was never in danger of losing the seat. He beat one-term Republican Ann "Joseph" Cao in 2010, and has represented Orleans Parish since, getting more than 60% of the vote in all his reelection bids.

He raised more than $800,000 in campaign funds despite the little to no fundraising from his opponents.

Richmond's full district is a majority-black area, including most of New Orleans and snaking up the Mississippi to Baton Rouge.

He's considered a rising star in Washington, with a bright future in the House. Richmond is a past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and a junior member of the House Democratic leadership. And he currently sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, a highly-sought position on the committee writing tax law.

There is some speculation that he may accept a Cabinet position in a Joe Biden White House, because of his close ties to the former Vice President.

Richmond spent most of the 2020 campaign traveling across the country stumping for Biden at presidential rallies and events.

