JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Republican Councilwoman At-Large Cynthia Lee Sheng has been elected as Jefferson Parish's President, WWL-TV projects.

Lee Sheng defeated former Jefferson Parish President John Young and Bridge City resident Lee Bonnecarrere to replace current Parish President Mike Yenni who chose to not seek re-election.

Full Election 2019 Results on WWLTV.com

Lee Sheng currently serves as an At-Large member for Division B for the Jefferson Parish Council. She was elected to that position in 2015 after serving as a council member for District 5 since 2009. She is the daughter of the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee who served at the sheriff's office for 28 years.

Jefferson Parish is the second most populated parish in Louisiana.

RELATED: Joseph Lopinto re-elected as Jefferson Parish Sheriff

RELATED: Jefferson Parish Elections Results

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.