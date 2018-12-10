NEW ORLEANS – If you have not already registered to vote, you only have a few more days to do so.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline to register online to vote for the November open primary/congressional election is Tuesday, Oct. 16.

►Click here to register online or change your registration

To submit the application online electronically, voters must have their Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID in hand when you begin the application. During the application, voters will be asked for an audit code. The audit code is a four-digit number labeled AUDIT on the front of a driver’s license.

Election officials say a Louisiana Mobility Impaired Card is not an acceptable form of identification.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail was Oct. 9.

The early voting period for the Nov. 6 election will last from Oct. 23-30 (except Sunday, Oct. 28) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or by writing in through their Registrar of Voter’s Office.

Election Day in Louisiana is Nov. 6.

►Click here to view a sample ballot or polling location

