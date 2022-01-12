December Election Amendment Guide

Example video title will go here for this video

We’re breaking the amendments down for you so that you’re in the know when you head to the polls.

Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls.

Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?

Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?

Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?

Election Day is Saturday, December 10, and there are three constitutional amendments on the ballot. We’re breaking them all down for you so that you’re in the know when you head to the polls.

Currently, the Louisiana Constitution requires you to be 18 years old by Election Day, and a Louisiana citizen, in order to cast a ballot. There are some exceptions, like those who have been convicted of a felony. Louisiana Election Code also requires people to attest that they’re U.S. Citizens before they register to vote. In addition, United States Federal Law already says you have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in a federal election.

With all of those rules already in place, some argue that this amendment to the Louisiana Constitution is redundant and unnecessary. Others believe it simply makes the language in the constitution crystal clear.

A vote ‘no’ keeps the current language, which requires voters to be Louisiana citizens.

A vote ‘yes’ clarifies language in the constitution which requires voters to be United States citizens.