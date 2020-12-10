Early voting begins Friday: All Louisiana registered voters can vote early; here's how & where

You can vote early at your parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations beginning Friday until Oct. 27; Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday's the first day of early voting in Louisiana, and anyone registered to vote can vote early, according to Louisiana's election and voting website.

Haven't registered to vote yet? The deadline to register to vote online in Louisiana is Oct 13. Click here or scroll down to learn more.

Voters who want to vote early for any election in Louisiana can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish from 14 to seven days before any election.

For the November election, that's October 16-27 (excluding Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25). The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What Do I Need to Early Vote in Louisiana?

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Here's what you can use for that:

Louisiana driver’s license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military ID-card that has the applicant's name & picture

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature

