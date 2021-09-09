Louisiana early voting for fall election begins Saturday, Oct. 30

This election includes open primary elections, which means all candidates for an office run together in one election and the majority vote wins.

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting for Louisiana's open primary and municipal elections begins Saturday, Oct. 30, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 6 (except for Sunday, Oct. 31).

Residents can vote early in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This election includes open primary elections, which means all candidates for an office run together in one election and the majority vote wins. If there is no majority vote winner, then the top two candidates go to a run-off in the general election on Dec. 11.

Voters in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes will decide four proposed Constitutional Amendments. 43 parishes will also have a mix of local races and propositions on ballots.

To view your voting location or a sample ballot, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will regularly sanitize voting machines and designated areas.

"Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required," a statement from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.

Voters will also need to have a Louisiana driver's license, a Louisiana Special ID, a picture ID with a signature, or a digital license via LA Wallet.