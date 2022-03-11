Early voting begins this weekend for March 26 election | What's on the ballot

Residents can vote early in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting for open municipal primary elections in Louisiana begins Saturday, March 12 and will continue through March 19 (except for Sunday).

Residents can vote early in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view your voting location or a sample ballot, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Here's whats on the ballot in our area:

Jefferson Parish

Kenner Mayor

Kenner Chief of Police

Kenner City Council Districts 1, 2, 3 & 5

Harahan Sales Tax Proposition

Orleans Parish

Clerk of 2nd City Court

St. John the Baptist Parish

Sales tax renewal for law enforcement

St. Tammany Parish

Slidell Chief of Police

Slidell City Council Districts A, C, D, F and 2 At-Large Seats

Three fire protection property tax renewals

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond City Judge

Amite City Council Member for District 3

Rural Fire Protection Property Tax Renewal

Terrebonne Parish

Property Tax Renewals for Recreation Districts 1, 2, 3, 8 & 9

Washington Parish

Recall vote of the Alderman in the Town of Franklinton (Heath Spears)