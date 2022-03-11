Early voting begins this weekend for March 26 election | What's on the ballot

NEW ORLEANS — Early voting for open municipal primary elections in Louisiana begins Saturday, March 12 and will continue through March 19 (except for Sunday).
Residents can vote early in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To view your voting location or a sample ballot, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.
Here's whats on the ballot in our area:
Jefferson Parish
- Kenner Mayor
- Kenner Chief of Police
- Kenner City Council Districts 1, 2, 3 & 5
- Harahan Sales Tax Proposition
Orleans Parish
- Clerk of 2nd City Court
St. John the Baptist Parish
- Sales tax renewal for law enforcement
St. Tammany Parish
- Slidell Chief of Police
- Slidell City Council Districts A, C, D, F and 2 At-Large Seats
- Three fire protection property tax renewals
Tangipahoa Parish
- Hammond City Judge
- Amite City Council Member for District 3
- Rural Fire Protection Property Tax Renewal
Terrebonne Parish
- Property Tax Renewals for Recreation Districts 1, 2, 3, 8 & 9
Washington Parish
- Recall vote of the Alderman in the Town of Franklinton (Heath Spears)
