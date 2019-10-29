NEW ORLEANS — The early voting period for Louisiana's gubernatorial general election begins Saturday, Nov. 2.

Voters across the state can cast their ballots early by visiting their parish's Registrar of Voters Office or other designated areas from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 9, except for Sunday, Nov. 3.

You do not need a reason to vote early!

Voters will decide several key statewide races that went to a runoff in Louisiana's October primary elections, including the state's next governor and secretary of state. Other local races that will also be decided include St. Tammany Parish president and sheriff's office and Jefferson Parish District 2 council seat.

To view your sample ballot, Election Day polling location or need help to vote early, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

What Do I Need to Bring To Vote?

When you go to cast your vote early, you will have to provide a photo ID or sign a voter affidavit. A driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver's license or other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature can be used for identification.

