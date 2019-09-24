NEW ORLEANS — The early voting period for Louisiana's October Gubernatorial Primary Election begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

Voters across the state can cast their ballots early by visiting their parish's Registrar of Voters Office or other designated areas from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Oct. 5, except for Sunday (Sept. 29).

You do not need a reason to vote early!

Voters will decide several key statewide races including who will become Louisiana's next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, insurance commissioner and more. State legislative and parish president positions are also on ballots in several parishes. There are also four Louisiana constitutional amendments that will appear on all ballots.

To view your sample ballot, Election Day polling location or need help to vote early, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

What Do I Need to Bring To Vote?

When you go to cast your vote early, you will have to provide a photo ID or sign a voter affidavit. A driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver's license or other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature can be used for identification.

