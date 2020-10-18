Early voting numbers are on the rise for the 2020 election

In a report from the Secretary of State’s office, first day numbers for early voting in the state Friday, reached 174,533.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — If you have seen long lines wrapped around city buildings in the last couple of days, they are not to get tickets to Jazz fest.

Turn out for the big 2020 election is hitting record numbers for early voting.

Registered voters came out by the thousands waiting in line for hours, to cast their ballots early before election day.

Parishes kept track of how many people voted by demographics of sex, race and political party.

At the Yenni Building in Jefferson Parish, there were at least 300 people in line at any given time through out the day.

In Orleans Parish, the line to vote stretched for blocks down the city streets.

The numbers for 2020 early voting compared to past races, have almost doubled.

The 2016 presidential election first day early voting numbers reached a total of 87,066.

The 2019 governors race early voting numbers for the first day, exceeded the 2016 presidential race by reporting 89,623 votes.

Even with the threat of a pandemic, voters and officials took the necessary precautions to make sure no one was put in harms way by encouraging everyone to wear a mask, providing hand sanitizer and wiping down voting machines after every use.

The option to vote by mail was made available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to serious medical conditions, advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine or are caring for an individual in isolation due to COVID 19.

Larger polling places were opened to encourage social distancing.

Voters who are registered in Orleans Parish, can now cast their ballots at the Smoothie King Center with out the worry of crowds and spacing.

Early voting is from October 16 to October 27, not including Sundays.

Election day is November 3.