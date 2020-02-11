2020 Election Day results in Washington, North Idaho

Here are results for the top races KREM 2 is tracking in Washington state and Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Election day results are trickling in after voters in Washington and Idaho cast their ballots for president and other key local races.

This story contains live updates on top races in Washington and North Idaho, and information on how you can watch election results on KREM 2 and receive the latest updates from your device.

Presidential race results

Washington state: Joe Biden is projected to win.

Idaho: President Donald Trump is projected to win.



Hot races in Washington

Governor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared victory after Election Night returns showed him with a large lead over Republican challenger Loren Culp.

Inslee will be the first third-term governor in Washington state since Dan Evans, a Republican who was governor from 1965-1977, if his large lead holds up.

Lieutenant governor

Congressman Denny Heck has won the race for Lieutenant Governor over State Sen. Marko Liias.

Washington attorney general

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the race in early returns.

Washington 4th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse has won re-election to the U.S. House in Washington's 4th Congressional District, AP reports.

Washington 5th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers is projected to win a ninth straight term representing Washington's 5th Congressional District after Democrat Dave Wilson conceded Tuesday night.

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 1

Republican Bob McCaslin, who currently serves in Position 2 for the 4th Legislative District, is facing off against Democrat Lori Feagan to fill the seat vacated by controversial state Representative Matt Shea.

McCaslin is currently leading in the race.

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Incumbent Republican Jenny Graham is facing off against Democrat Tom McGarry.

Graham is leading as of Wednesday morning.

Spokane County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent Republican Josh Kerns is facing off against Democrat Ted Cummings.

Kerns is leading as of Wednesday morning.

Spokane County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent Republican Mary Kuney is facing off against Democrat David Green.

Kuney is leading as of Wednesday morning.

Constitutional amendment

Washington voters are deciding on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow for the investment of public long-term care funds.

Rejecting the proposed amendment pulled ahead Wednesday morning.

Referendum 90 on sex education

In early returns, voters have approved a Washington state ballot measure that would require public schools to teach sexual health education in public schools.

Referendum 90 requires all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education that is medically and scientifically accurate, and age-appropriate for all students, according to the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office.

Hot races in Idaho

United States Senator

Incumbent Republican Jim Risch is leading the race for U.S. Senator after early returns in Idaho.

United States Representative District 1

Incumbent Republican Russ Fulcher is leading the race for Representative of Idaho's District 1 in early returns.

Kootenai County Sheriff

Kootenai County has three candidates vying to be its sheriff. After two terms, Sheriff Ben Wolfinger is retiring.

Republican Bob Norris is leading the race for sheriff in early returns.

