x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Elections again? Voting opens in Louisiana's US House races

The week-long early voting period opens Saturday in March 20 special elections to fill two U.S. House positions that opened shortly after fall elections wrapped up.
Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State
“I Voted” stickers were provided for the first time in the history of the Secretary of State’s Office for the 2016 Presidential Election as a special election turnout initiative. Secretary Ardoin has plans to work with Louisiana artists for future elections.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Voters thought they'd settled Louisiana’s congressional seats last fall. But only a few months later, they’re being asked to return to the polls for a sort of do-over. 

The week-long early voting period opens Saturday in March 20 special elections to fill two U.S. House positions that opened shortly after fall elections wrapped up. They include the New Orleans-based seat Democrat Cedric Richmond departed to work for President Joe Biden and the northeast Louisiana-based seat left unfilled when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office. 

Fifteen competitors are seeking Richmond’s former seat. Letlow’s widow and 11 more contenders are vying for the other position.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021