Elections again? Voting opens in Louisiana's US House races

BATON ROUGE, La. — Voters thought they'd settled Louisiana’s congressional seats last fall. But only a few months later, they’re being asked to return to the polls for a sort of do-over.

The week-long early voting period opens Saturday in March 20 special elections to fill two U.S. House positions that opened shortly after fall elections wrapped up. They include the New Orleans-based seat Democrat Cedric Richmond departed to work for President Joe Biden and the northeast Louisiana-based seat left unfilled when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office.

Fifteen competitors are seeking Richmond’s former seat. Letlow’s widow and 11 more contenders are vying for the other position.

